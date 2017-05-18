Oneya hails S’South over Pinnick’s reception

Respected former NFA Chairman and former Military Governor of Kano and Benue states, Brig. Gen Dominic Obukadata Oneya, has hailed the South South Congress of the NFF and Governor Godwin Obaseki over its plans to host NFF President, Melvin Amaju Pinnick this weekend.

Speaking with the Chairman of Edo FA and Spokesman of the Congress, Frank Ilaboya, Oneya, said Amaju is like a son to him and has made him proud and he is personally honoured at the achievement of the young and suave Nigerian football administrator.

“Lion, they say begets lion and Amaju has not disappointed all of us in the South South and indeed Nigeria and I must say he is indeed worth celebrating over his giant strides in football administration and politics”, he declared. He assured that he will; personally be at the occasion as a true South South man to honour Amaju.

NFF Ist Vice President, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, spoke in a similar vein.

