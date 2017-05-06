Onigbinde Backs Dalung’s Decision To Dissolve Sports Federation Boards – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Onigbinde Backs Dalung's Decision To Dissolve Sports Federation Boards
Former Super Eagles coach Adegboye Onigbinde has commended sports minister Solomon Dalung for his desire to ensure credible elections for the sporting federations, reports Completesportsnigeria. com. The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday …
