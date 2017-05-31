Onitsha shut down, partial compliance in Abakaliki

MOST businesses including banks and schools in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, shut down in response to the call for a sit-at- home peaceful protest by pro- Biafran groups. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, had called for a sit-at- home today in the […]

