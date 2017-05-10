Online mall Konga launches groceries shopping category



Nigeria’s online shopping mall, Konga has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering convenience to shoppers with the launch of ‘Konga Daily’.

Konga Daily is a new category from the online shopping firm that seeks to meet every shopper with their daily needs – perishables and non-perishables alike.

The firm claimed that Konga Daily provides hygienic foods and daily needs of shoppers as it relieves them the stress of shopping in open markets since they can simply buy fresh foods, fruits, cereals, provisions, detergents and more on www.konga.com/daily

Konga said the platform is built on value offerings including ease of shopping for customers; comfort; super-fast delivery on all orders; convenience and the supply of all the daily needs of customers in one place thereby simplifying buyers’ decision-making and buying process.

Speaking at the official unveiling, the Chairman, Konga Online Shopping Ltd., Sim Shagaya, said: “Konga is a child that has grown and blossomed, and the results of the past five years have been outstanding. Groceries are the most difficult category to manage as it has to do with the day to day needs of shoppers. This means that shoppers require them to be delivered quickly and in the best condition, and for this to work, a robust delivery system must already be in place. While Konga Daily is a logistically challenging project, we are committed to seeing excellent results achieved as our logistics network is one of the best in the country. We are excited to go on this journey with shoppers.”

To further shed light on the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Shola Adekoya, said: “Groceries form an integral part of the daily needs of the average Nigerian. And our re-entry into this category which incidentally, we started with in 2012, is due to our commitment to adding value to our customers even in the seemingly mundane needs as food, among others.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

