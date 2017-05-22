Onlooker films terrifying moment of sea lion dragging girl into water – AsiaOne
|
AsiaOne
|
Onlooker films terrifying moment of sea lion dragging girl into water
AsiaOne
Heart-stopping footage of a little girl being dragged into the water by a sea lion has been going viral since it was uploaded last Saturday (May 20). This incident happens less than a year after Cincinnati Zoo was forced to kill a gorilla when a boy …
Sea lion grabs girl and pulls her into water
Frisky Sea Lion Pulls Young Girl Off Dock, Into Water
Onlooker films moment sea lion bites young girl's dress and drags her into the water
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!