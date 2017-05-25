Only One Of South Africa’s 10 Biggest Companies Made A Loss The Past Year

You don’t make the list of 10 biggest companies in the country without operating a successful model, so we’re talking about the pretty big hitters here.

Forbes have just released their Global 2000 list, and 10 of our own made the cut.

We had 13 last year, as a point of comparison.

First up let’s take a look at how Forbes calculates the list, with this from BusinessTech:

[The list] is formulated by analysing listed companies from across the world and ranking the top 2000 in four categories: sales, profits, assets and market value. Each company is given a score based on where they place on each respective list, with the final top 2000 list compiled based on a final, aggregated score.

Using those methods it’s the Standard Bank Group that comes out on top (421st in the world), despite having a significantly lower market value than the likes of Naspers.

That assets column looking pretty flush, though.

The list in full:

A quick look at the ‘Profits’ column shows that MTN actually posted a loss of $200 million, whereas top dogs Standard Bank made $1,5 billion during the same period.

Funny how they still have to hit you up every month with those bank charges.

For a look at the full Forbes list you can head over HERE.

[source:businesstech]

