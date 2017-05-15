Only winning matters, says South Africa coach – Vanguard
Vanguard
Only winning matters, says South Africa coach
Vanguard
England-born Stuart Baxter was officially unveiled as South Africa coach Monday on a five-year contract and said winning was all that mattered. Stuart Baxter and SAFA President Danny Jordaan hold up a Bafana Bafana jersey during the official unveiling.
