Onobrakpeya, 8 others to showcase artworks at Adam and Eve

Veteran artist, Bruce Onobrakpeya, will in June lead eight other experienced artists to exhibit artworks in a departmental store in Lagos to promote sale of works of art outside galleries.

The other veterans to participate in the exhibition are Kolade Oshinowo, Lekan Onabanjo, Raqib Bashorun, Duke Asidere, Alex Nwokolo, Zino Orara, Fidelis Odogwu and Tola Wewe.

Their works will be displayed on Adam and Eve Departmental Store, Ikeja, from June 18 to June 25 with the theme `Content’.

The Curator of the exhibition, Mrs Modupe Ogunlesi, who is the Managing Director of Adam and Eve, said that there was the need to sell artworks on stores alongside other home and office needs.

“Other things about home and offices are sold in the store but what are lacking are artworks.

“If you have other good things at home and office but you don’t have artworks, it is not complete,” she told NAN.

Ogunlesi also said that the display was aimed at promoting art exhibitions on Lagos Mainland, noting that most exhibitions of art took place on Lagos Island.

“People on the mainland need to have art exhibitions closer to them so that they will appreciate the beauty of arts,’’ Ogunlesi who has managed Adam and Eve for 16 years, said.

She told NAN that the 20-year-old Adam and Eve would provide the exhibitors with different departments of the store to showcase their works.

“I don’t want it to be clustered in one place as in a gallery; Adam and Eve is about functional art,’’ she said.

