Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Onuekwusi, Channels TV’s state house correspondent, is dead – TheCable

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Onuekwusi, Channels TV's state house correspondent, is dead
TheCable
A source told TheCable that the journalist passed on at Zenith Medical and Kidney Center in the Garki area of Abuja, in the early hours of Tuesday. “He first fell sick in March but we didn't see this coming,” one of the deceased's colleague told TheCable.
Saraki Shocked Over Death Of Channels TV Reporter, Chukwuma OnuekwusiNigerian Bulletin
Channels TV Loses State House Correspondent, Chukwuma OnuekwusiCHANNELS TELEVISION
Chukwuma Onuekwusi, Channels TV State House correspondent is deadDaily Post Nigeria
TV360 –Nigeria Today
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.