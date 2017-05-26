Onyekuru dreams premier league opportunity

As clubs criss-cross in search of new clubs to beef up ahead of new season, Super Eagles invitee Henry Onyekuru believes he has what it takes to play in the English premier league. The 19 year old forward, who plays for Belgium second division side Eupen, while expressing satisfaction with his impact so far in Belgium, revealed that he is looking forward to greater challenge and opportunities adding that playing in the premier league would be a major boost.

“‘I have had fun in Belgium, but I have always dreamed of the Premier League.’Asked whether he believed he was ready, he replied: ”Believe’ is not the right word. I know I’m ready. I’m sure of that.’

Club Brugge and Anderlecht have made offers for Onyekuru while Borussia Monchengladbach, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Bournemouth have all made enquiries.

Onyekuru who has scored 25 goals this season and made 14 assists with six goals coming in his last four games,is hoping that his blend with other players in the Eagles camp will further open doors of opportunities ahead of the new season.

The Arsenal target recently lost out on the Young Player of the Year award in Belgium, finishing third behind Landry Dimata of Oostende and Anderlecht’s Youri Tielemans. His performance against Corsica and Togo respectively is expected to beef up his profile and possibly fastrack his dream move

