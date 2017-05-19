Onyekuru gets Eagles call up for Corsica, Togo friendlies
By Joe Apu
KAS Eupen in-form striker, Henry Onyekuru has been called up by Su- per Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr just as the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has confirmed that the Super Eagles will play two inter- national friendly matches, against the senior national teams of Corsica and Togo respectively before the 2019 Af- rica Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo next month.
waju Kayode, who is being held back by club engagement. Some other players called up by Rohr include Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa; Kelechi Iheanacho; Moses Simon; Stephen Odey; Isaac Success; Noah Serenren-Bazee; Victor Osimhen and Sikiru Ola- tubosun.
The three –time African cham- pions will take on the Corsica senior team at the Stade Francois Coty in Ajaccio starting from 8 : 00 pm on Friday, 26th May, and then travel to Paris for the game against the Hawks of Togo.
Onyekuru, who has 22 goals to his credit in the top flight Belgium league was called up in place of Austria Wien FC poacher, Olanre-
Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuf will lead a contingent of goalkeepers trainer, Alloy Agu, home –based professionals Ikechukwu Ez- enwa, Alhassan Ibrahim, Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun and backroom staff to Paris on 22nd May, from where they will travel to Corsica.
The match against the Hawks had been scheduled for the Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret, Paris on Thursday, 1st June 2017, starting from 7.30pm.
The Super Eagles will tackle South Africa in the opening match of Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race
at the Godswill Akpabio Interna- tional Stadium, Uyo.
