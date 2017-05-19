Onyekuru gets Super Eagles call-up – Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has called up KAS Eupen forward, Henry Onyekuru, for their friendly matches against Corsica and Togo. Onyekuru, 19, scored his 22nd goal of the season last weekend against Mouscron, making him the top scorer in …
