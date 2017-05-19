Onyema: Foreign Airlines are Depleting Our Reserves – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Onyema: Foreign Airlines are Depleting Our Reserves
THISDAY Newspapers
Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema argues that pent up demand on the foreign exchange market arising from capital flight is one of the reasons for the pressure on the exchange rate, and urged government to encourage indigenous airlines …
