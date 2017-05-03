Ooni of Ife reacts to fire incident at palace of Oba of Lagos

Earlier yesterday, we brought you reports of the fire incident at Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu’s palace. We also reported that people are pointing towards the ‘snub’ incident, that happened between the Oba of Lagos and the Ooni of Ife.

The spokesperson of the Ooni’s Palace, Moses Olafare, who described the incident as a sad one, disclosed that the Ooni, Enitan Ogunwusi, is not happy with the fire incident.

Premium Times also reported that Moses went further to disclose, that the only

thing they can do is to sympathize with the Oba’s palace.

“We are not happy over the fact that the palace of Lagos king got burnt, we can only sympathise with the palace on the development.

“People are entitled to their own views. But what people say doesn’t mean that is the position of the palace.

“What happened is mere coincidence and should not be traced to the incident in Lagos, we send our sympathies,” he added.

Recall that there was a statement credited to the Ooni of Ife’s palace, in which it was alleged that the Ooni’s palace will all upon the Spirit of Ancestors on the Oba of Lagos if he fails to apologize, a statement which Ooni of Ife threw out as untrue.

