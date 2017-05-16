Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni of Ife remains leader of all Obas in Yoruba land – Oba Adedapo fires Oba Akinruntan

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Akinruntan has been told to withdraw a statement where he was quoted as saying he is the leader of all Yoruba monarchs.  The Ulogbo was described as a rabble rouser and an attention-seeking monarch, for declaring himself as the leader of all Yoruba Obas. Reacting to the Oba’s claimed, the […]

Ooni of Ife remains leader of all Obas in Yoruba land – Oba Adedapo fires Oba Akinruntan

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.