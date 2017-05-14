Ooni tasks govt on youth empowerment

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has urged government at all levels to provide employment opportunities for youths in the country as a way of reducing rising crime in the society.

The imperial majesty stated this yesterday during a press conference to unveil Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG and Compressed Natural Gas, CNG Gas by Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, NATA with THLD Logistics Ltd at the NATA’s House, Olomi, Academy in Ibadan.

The king who was represented by two monarchs, the Agboolu of Agbaje in Ife, Oba Adekunle Adebowale and Elerefe of Erefe, Oba Fayemi Johnson, said providing employment opportunities like the conversion of vehicles using petrol and diesel to gas, will save the country from capital flight, therefore increasing GDP and keeping youths busy.

The King, who is the Grand Patron of NATA and Chairman of THLD logistics Ltd, said the initiative was also brought to the fore to enhance safety and reduce cost of running the vehicle coupled with other comparative advantages over using of Petrol and diesel.

Also speaking, the representative of the company, Greg Kielsa said LPG and CNG is economical, clean and save to use compare to Petrol and diesel, adding that the company is waiting to convert more vehicles in the country.

Corroborating him, the NATA National Vice President, South West Zone, Comrade Dele Odewale, said the initiative is a welcome development that can make the country attain its economic prosperity if well harnessed.

The post Ooni tasks govt on youth empowerment appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

