Ooni’s Palace Debunks Rumours of Link to Fire Incident at Oba Akiolu’s Palace
The Ooni’s Palace has expressed sadness over the fire incident at the Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu‘s palace. After the incident, several commenters said that the fire was caused by Oba Akiolu’s embarrassment of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi last Tuesday. “We are not happy over the fact that the palace […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!