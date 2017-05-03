OOTC with Chude Jideonwo: Political candidacy lies beyond candidates
Why did supposedly serious-minded Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan support the disturbing candidacy of Donald Trump, a man who stands against the orthodoxy of his Republican Party as much as he is incoherent on ideologies towards small government, the economy and social issues? There are many guesses that can be […]
OOTC with Chude Jideonwo: Political candidacy lies beyond candidates
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!