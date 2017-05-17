Oil heads to 3-week high as EIA reports 6th straight weekly inventory drop – MarketWatch
Oil heads to 3-week high as EIA reports 6th straight weekly inventory drop
MarketWatch
Oil prices were on pace to close at their highest level in nearly three weeks Wednesday after the EIA reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday showed that …
Oil Rises as U.S. Supply Decline Signals OPEC's Making Progess
Iraq set for highest monthly crude exports
Global oil rises ahead of US inventory data
