Oil heads to 3-week high as EIA reports 6th straight weekly inventory drop – MarketWatch

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business


Oil heads to 3-week high as EIA reports 6th straight weekly inventory drop
Oil prices were on pace to close at their highest level in nearly three weeks Wednesday after the EIA reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday showed that
Oil Rises as U.S. Supply Decline Signals OPEC's Making ProgessBloomberg
Iraq set for highest monthly crude exportsgulfnews.com
Global oil rises ahead of US inventory dataReuters
TheStreet.com –Daily Mail –Oil & Gas Financial Journal –Energy and Capital
