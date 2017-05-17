Opeifa Cup 2017: St Lukes shine, Zumrattul stumble

The 3rd Lagos State Secondary Schools Handball Competition tagged Opeifa Cup continued Tuesday at the Rowe Park Yaba with Zumratul Islammiyyah suffering double defeats in the boys’ and girls’ junior categories to miss out of the knockout stage.

The girls team of the Yaba-based Zumratul succumbed 2-0 to St. Francis and the boy’s team also fell 2-0 to Eletu Edibo. To compound their woes, the boy’s team were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player.

However, it was a different story for Phoenix Secondary School as they outplayed Oriwu Junior Girls to enhance their chances of scooping a title at the week-long tournament.

The second day of action also saw Phoenix Secondary School shine over Oriwu Junior Girls with a 1-0 win while Mobalaji Bank-Anthony Junior Girls ran riot with a 10-0 win over Euba School. Herbert Macaulay also matched the scoring prowess of their neighbours as they defeated Akoka Secondary School 10-0 to send shivers down the spines of other contestants.

Bariga Juniors also saw off Aje comprehensive 2-0 and St Lukes defeated State Junior Grammar School 3-1. Onike Girls, Aunty Ayo Private School and United Christian all won to brighten their qualification chances. In the senior boys’ category, Lagos City College were in inspiring form as they steamrolled Falz Omar Senior High School 9-1.

The preliminary matches are scheduled to be concluded today, the same day that the quarterfinals will get underway.

Over 120 teams representing 90 schools are featuring in the tournament which is sponsored by the former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation Mr. Kayode Opeifa.

Orile Girls Junior High School and Herbert Macaulay Junior School are the defending girls’ and boys’ junior champions while Aiyetoro Girls High School and Archdeacon Adelaja Senior High School, Bariga are the holders of the girls’ and boys’ senior category.

