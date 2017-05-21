Opeifa Cup: Herbert Macaulay dominates as Arch Adelaja retains title

The best of high school handball was on display as teams showed skills and class at the final of the Lagos State Secondary Schools’ Handball Championship tagged Opeifa Cup, which came to a thrilling end at the weekend at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba.

It was a mixed bag of emotion for the teams as Archdeacon Adelaja Senior High School defeated Ayetoro High School 19-18 in the senior boys category to retain, while Herbert Macaulay defeated Ayetoro High School 8-1 to win the title.

In the junior boy category, Herbert Macaulay defeated Kosi High School 17-5, while St Luke’s lost to Herbert Macaulay 3-4 in the junior Girls category. At the individual level, Gbamure Grace (17 goals) from Herbert Macaulay and Salau Akeem (22 goals) also from Herbert Macaulay were the highest scorers in the female and male category respectively.

The most Valuable Player Award (MVP) in the female category went to Adeleye Temilola, while Akanni Qudus of Birrel Avenue Senior High School won the award in the male category. The best goalkeeper award in the female category went to Kehinde Babatunde of Wesley Girls High School, while Christian Kwoume of Mainland High School carted home the award in the male category.

Sponsor of the tournament, Kayode Opeifa promised to make subsequent editions bigger and better while calling for corporate sponsorship for the event.

“At this point, the foundation has been laid as my little contribution to the growth of the sport and importantly, to identify with grassroots handball development in Lagos State. However, there’s need for others to join in the sponsorship because some outstanding players from less privileged homes need sponsorship for their education and they can achieve this through sports,” former Commissioner of Transportation in Lagos State noted.

He also called on the sports ministry, at the state at federal level, to create an enabling environment for sports to thrive.

