Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort golf tournament will be played on Friday 12th May at the Morgado Golf & Country Club in Portimao, Portugal. The Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:30 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:30 AM Filippo Bergamaschi Daan Huizing 7:40 AM Jack Senior Robin Sciot-Siegrist 7:50 AM Bradley Neil Steven Brown 8:00 AM Dominic Foos 8:10 AM Niclas Johansson Jeff Winther Adrian Meronk 8:20 AM Tomas Santos Silva 8:30 AM Filip Mruzek 8:40 AM Morten Ørum Madsen 9:10 AM Pavit Tangkamolprasert Ashley Chesters 9:20 AM Ruaidhri Mcgee Oscar Lengden 9:30 AM Gary King Darius Van Driel Tomas Melo Gouveia (AM) 12:30 PM Austin Connelly Anton Karlsson Ewen Ferguson 12:40 PM David Law Christian Braeunig 12:50 PM Charlie Ford James Allan 1:00 PM Garrick Porteous Clément Berardo 1:10 PM Aaron Rai 1:20 PM Zander Lombard Ricardo Gouveia 1:30 PM Nathan Kimsey 1:50 PM Borja Etchart 2:00 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2:10 PM Ryan Mccarthy Ben Eccles Enrico Di Nitto 2:20 PM Joachim B. Hansen Luca Cianchetti (AM) 2:30 PM Oscar Stark Martin Ovesen Kristian Krogh Johannessen 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:30 AM Eddie Pepperell Matthieu Pavon 7:40 AM Laurie Canter Simon Forsström Nico Geyger 8:00 AM Nick Cullen 8:10 AM Jordi Garcia Pinto 8:20 AM Adrien Saddier 8:30 AM Ryan Evans Tom Lewis 8:50 AM Tapio Pulkkanen 9:00 AM Matthew Nixon Petr Dedek 9:10 AM Sebastian Soderberg 9:20 AM Kevin Phelan 9:30 AM Clément Sordet Jens Dantorp Scott Fernandez 12:30 PM Oliver Farr Federico Maccario 12:40 PM Gary Hurley Niklas Lindstrom 12:50 PM Ross Kellett Thomas Linard 1:00 PM Marcus Kinhult Joao Ramos 1:10 PM Daniel Fox Joël Stalter 1:20 PM Julian Suri Matt Wallace 1:30 PM Erik Van Rooyen Grant Forrest Chris Selfridge 1:40 PM Sebastian Heisele 2:00 PM Joel Girrbach 2:10 PM Marcus Armitage Moritz Lampert 2:20 PM Max Orrin Borja Virto 2:30 PM Jamie Rutherford Jamie Abbott Tiago Rodrigues

