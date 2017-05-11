#OpenNASS (BREAKING): Senate, House Of Reps Pass 2017 Budget Of ₦7.441tn

Nigeria’s Bicameral legislature on Thursday passed the 2017 budget, raising the budget from N7.28 billion earlier proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari in December last year, to N7.44 trillion.

While the Senate passed the 2017 Appropriation Bill with a total budget estimate of ₦7,441,175,486,758, the House of Representatives did the same after adopting the report from the appropriation committee on the budget.

#PromiseKept breakdown of @NGRSenate budget. full 33 pages of entire nass budget to be uploaded online shortly #Opennass pic.twitter.com/BFxIA2iIWj — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) May 11, 2017

According to the report, N434.4 billion was appropriated for statutory transfers to the National Judicial Council (N100 billion); Niger Delta Development Commission (N64.02 billion); Universal Basic Education (N95.2 billion); National Assembly (N125 billion); Public Complaints Commission (N4 billion); INEC (N45 billion); and National Human Rights Commission (N1.2 billion).

Speaking in the plenary, Dino Melaye said: “For the first, the budget contains full details of the National Assembly, not only line by line, but explicitly. I was happy when I saw NASS budget details in the document distributed to us this morning. This will afford civil society groups and every Nigerian to ask questions.”

Recall that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had on Tuesday shortly after the budget report was laid said it will be considered and passed today.

