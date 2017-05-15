Opera announces Victor Moses as brand ambassador

As a part of its plan to strengthen its place in Nigeria, Opera has announced Chelsea FC’s and super Eagles of Nigeria’s star player, Victor Moses, as the brand ambassador of its popular browser, Opera Mini.

Moses will be featured in the new Opera Mini TV commercial as well as a range of collaborative projects extending throughout 2018, the tech company says in a statement.

“Football is one of the most popular types of content consumed by Opera Mini users throughout Africa”, says Jørgen Arnesen, Global Head of Marketing and Distribution at Opera.

“Victor Moses is a perfect match for Opera, being not only a high performer but also a great role model and natural ambassador of his home country Nigeria.”

The announcement of Moses as a brand ambassador coincides with Opera’s recent announcement to invest $100 million USD (30 billion Nigerian nairas) in Africa over the next two years with the goal of strengthening the internet ecosystem in countries such as Nigeria.

Football is one of the most popular types of content consumed by Opera Mini users throughout Africa.

Nigeria is home to the second largest population of Opera Mini users. Search, social networking and sport are the most popular content consumed by Opera Mini users in the country. One fourth of them check out live scores and sports news when browsing. This number is relatively higher than the ones in other African countries.

Speaking on the partnership with Opera, Victor Moses states, “I am proud to be in partnership with Opera and I am looking forward to working together. The Opera team have taken me through their plans and vision for the brand in the Nigerian market and it’s made me incredibly excited about the future. I’m delighted to be a part of such a groundbreaking campaign.”

Opera recently launched its first nationwide TV and radio commercials to announce a faster and more affordable internet experience with the Opera Mini browser. Already airing in South Africa and Kenya, there will be a special version for Nigeria. Victor Moses will be challenging his on-field speed against Opera Mini’s.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

