Opera picks Victor Moses as Africa’s brand ambassador

Opera is kicking off a partnership with football professional Victor Moses, Chelsea starter and Nigerian national team star player. Moses will be the brand ambassador of Opera Mini, the most popular browser in Africa. Moses will be featured in the new Opera Mini TV commercial as well as a range of collaborative projects extending throughout 2018.

