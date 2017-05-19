OPL 245: FG asks court to ignore Abacha’s ownership claim

By Kelechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal Government has asked the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to ignore Mohammed Abacha’s claim of ownership to disputed Oil Prospecting License, OPL, 245, which is regarded as one of the richest oil blocs in Africa.

The government, via a court process filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and sighted by Vanguard, is asking the court to dismiss or strike out Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/201/2017, wherein Abacha is claiming ownership of Malabu Oil & Gas Limited.

Those government equally urged the court to ignore their joint claim with Mohammed Abacha were Oyewole Fashawe and Pecos Energy Limited, saying their claims of membership/ownership of Malabu Oil & Gas Limited “is not yet ascertained and same is still the subject of adjudication in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/206/2017, between Malabu Oil & Gas Limited & 2 Ors V. Mr. Kweku Amafagha & 9 Ors, which is pending before this honourable court.”

In a six-paragraph affidavit that was deposed, Friday Atuh, a litigation officer in the office of the AGF, Federal Government told the court that the outcome of all the pending suits would determine the existence of any legal rights in favour of Abacha, Fashawe, Amafagha, Munamuna Seidougha, Dan Etete or any other person or entity laying claim to having any interest in OPL 245.

The post OPL 245: FG asks court to ignore Abacha’s ownership claim appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

