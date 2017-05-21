Opposition’s move to truncate my administration crushed – Wike – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Opposition's move to truncate my administration crushed – Wike
Vanguard
PORT HARCOURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said that God has quashed every move by opposition politicians to truncate his administration. The governor, at a thanksgiving service Sunday at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade in Port …
APC, FG, Amaechi cannot impeach me – Wike
Dissecting Wike's Developmental Stride In Rivers
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!