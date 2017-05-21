Opposition’s move to truncate my administration crushed – Wike

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said that God has quashed every move by opposition politicians to truncate his administration.

The governor, at a thanksgiving service Sunday at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade in Port Harcourt, to mark his second year in office, recalled how some of the steps taken by an opposition party to abort his government were crushed by God.

He said that the opposition party allegedly sought an order from several courts to stop his inauguration, adding that it also came with federal might to rig the rerun elections in the state so that it could have majority members in the House to impeach him but failed.

His words, “Everything was done to make sure that I was not sworn in. They went to courts in Anambra court, Imo Kano court and Abuja just to make sure that I was not sworn in, but failed.”

“Just to get an order to stop me from being inaugurated as the governor of the state, but God said no, I will be governor.

“They wanted to use the rerun elections to get enough state lawmakers to impeach me. But by God’s grace, we won. We don’t have any power compared to the Federal Government. But God’s power is greater and that is why we have always won.”

The governor who said he would for ever be grateful to God Almighty for his government and the stability he had enjoyed, added that the opposition party also boasted that he would not have funds to run the state.

“Man said we will not have money to pay salaries, but God said we will have money to pay salaries. Man said we will not have money to do projects, but today, God gave us the money to do projects,” he added.

The post Opposition’s move to truncate my administration crushed – Wike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

