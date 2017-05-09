Oracle to drive cloud adoption in Nigeria’s public sector

Cherian Varghese, the Vice President Technology, Africa, Oracle, has said that the firm will drive cloud adoption across Nigeria’s public sector. Varghese in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday said that the commitment made Oracle to open a new office in Abuja to focus exclusively on driving cloud adoption. Cloud computing is the delivery of…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Oracle to drive cloud adoption in Nigeria’s public sector appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

