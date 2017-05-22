Orapeleng Module Style Avenue Brial Lookbook featuring South Africa's 'Queen B' Bonang Matheba

BellaNaija

You'll love every bit of this bridal lookbook by South African designer, Orapeleng Module, featuring South Africa's Queen B, Bonang Matheba. It's the perfect inspiration for any pride searching for a second look for her big day or the edgy, fashion …



and more »