Orb touching by Trump, Arab rulers in Saudi Arabia draws ridicule

Press TV

US President Donald Trump (R), his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (L) and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud simultaneously touch a glowing orb to inaugurate an “anti-extremism” center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21,2017. Images of US …



and more »