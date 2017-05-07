Order from above – Vanguard
|
Order from above
Vanguard
Text: Genesis 31:24 “And God came to Laban the Syrian in a dream by night, and said unto him, Take heed that thou speak not to Jacob either good or bad. Verse 29 “It is in the power of my hand to do you hurt: but the God of your father spake unto me …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!