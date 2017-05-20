Orewole, Ogundare now to play Final Of Ogbeni At 60 Table Tennis Competition

The final of the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola at 60 table tennis competition will come up on Monday 22nd May at the banquet hall of the Government House. It has been about three weeks of great table tennis display from players drawn from different departments of the Government House. In what has proved to be a highly technical and entertaining game, the semi finals of the competition lived up to its billing as the four semi finalist gave good account of themselves.

