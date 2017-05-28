OritseFemi and Wife, Nabila, Lock Lips as They Re-unite in London (Photos)
Musical Taliban No.1, Oritsefemi, has re-uinited with his pretty wife Nabila, who is a PR expert as the couple were spotted kissing and making out in London.
It was gathered that the singer has been in London for a while now and she just went to join him. They kissed as he picked her up from Heathrow airport.
See more photos below;
