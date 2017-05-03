Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oritsefemi’s Wife Reacts To Pregnancy Reports, Reveals How They Met

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Funke Nabbulla, wife of Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has reacted to rumors in the media which suggests that she married the singer in a secret wedding because she was already pregnant for him. Recall that the couple had tied the knot on April 21st at the singer’s Lekki home. Funke Nabilla in reaction to the claim…

The post Oritsefemi’s Wife Reacts To Pregnancy Reports, Reveals How They Met appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.