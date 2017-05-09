Orji seeks extension of whistleblowing to poll fraud – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Orji seeks extension of whistleblowing to poll fraud
Guardian (blog)
Abia State ex-Governor Governor, Theodore Orji has canvased the adoption of whistleblowing to curb electoral malpractices.He made the call while addressing his constituents at a hall meeting in Umuahia at the weekend. Orji, who is the Senator …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!