Ortiz: I’ll Knockout Joshua In Eight Rounds

Luis Ortiz is quite certain he needs just eight rounds to beat Anthony Joshua, if he is confirmed as the mandatory challenger for the WBA ‘super’ title.

The undefeated Cuban boxer saw some weaknesses in Joshua, which Klitschko exposed in his loss.

“I feel more than ever that I will KO Joshua within eight rounds,” he told boxingscene.com.

“I also feel that after Klitschko dropped Joshua with one punch that Eddie Hearn will never let Joshua get in the ring with me.

“To me, Klitschko let him off the hook. I wouldn’t have. I would have had him out of there in that sixth round.”

The post Ortiz: I’ll Knockout Joshua In Eight Rounds appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

