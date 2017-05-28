Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom has turned Benue to personal business venture – Tsav – Daily Post Nigeria

Ortom has turned Benue to personal business venture – Tsav
An Elder statesman and acclaimed social justice watchdog, Alhaji Abubakar B. Tsav has accused the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom of neglecting the state for his Oracle business. Tsav, a former commissioner of police has dragged Ortom before the …
