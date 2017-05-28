Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom has turned Benue to personal business venture – Tsav

Posted on May 28, 2017

An Elder statesman and acclaimed social justice watchdog, Alhaji Abubakar B. Tsav has accused the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom of neglecting the state for his Oracle business. Tsav, a former commissioner of police has dragged Ortom before the presidency and other relevant security agencies over reasons of using his office to acquire ill-wealth for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

