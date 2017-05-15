Ortom urges whistleblowers to unveil corrupt officials in his government – NAIJ.COM
Ortom urges whistleblowers to unveil corrupt officials in his government
Benue's Governor Samuel Ortom has urged the people of the state to feel free to offer their counsel and criticism of his government. News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ortom said this on Sunday, May 14, in Makurdi at a children dedication and …
