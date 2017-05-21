Ortom, Wheelbarrows ‘Youth empowerment’ gone wrong – Pulse Nigeria
|
Ortom, Wheelbarrows 'Youth empowerment' gone wrong
Pulse Nigeria
Distributing wheelbarrows to youths at a time when Benue is losing its 'Food Basket of the Nation' title to incessant attacks from suspected Fulani herdsmen is misplaced priority. Published: 09:00 , Refreshed: 6 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!