Nigeria news

Ortom’s ban on grazing in Benue may cause war – Fulani group

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has stated that the signing of the anti-grazing law by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, may lead to hostility and bloodshed. GAFDAN said the law was harsh, capable of causing breakdown of law and order and demanded its suspension until an alternative to open grazing was provided […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

