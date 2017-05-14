Osama Bin Laden’s son, Hamza threatens to revenge father’s death – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Osama Bin Laden's son, Hamza threatens to revenge father's death
Daily Post Nigeria
A son of Osama bin Laden, Hamza, is reportedly seeking to avenge his father's death and is poised to become the new leader of terrorists group, Al Qaeda. Personal letters discovered during the raid that killed bin Laden show that Hamza, is set on …
Bin Laden's son wants to avenge his father, ex-FBI agent says
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!