Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osama Bin Laden’s son, Hamza threatens to revenge father’s death – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Osama Bin Laden's son, Hamza threatens to revenge father's death
Daily Post Nigeria
A son of Osama bin Laden, Hamza, is reportedly seeking to avenge his father's death and is poised to become the new leader of terrorists group, Al Qaeda. Personal letters discovered during the raid that killed bin Laden show that Hamza, is set on
Bin Laden's son wants to avenge his father, ex-FBI agent saysCBS News

all 51 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.