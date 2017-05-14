Osama Bin Laden’s son, Hamza threatens to revenge father’s death

A son of Osama bin Laden, Hamza, is reportedly seeking to avenge his father’s death and is poised to become the new leader of terrorists group, Al Qaeda. Personal letters discovered during the raid that killed bin Laden show that Hamza, is set on avenging his father’s death. A former FBI agent, Ali Soufan, told […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

