Oscars producer: Expect envelope jokes galore from Kimmel – Daily Mail

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Oscars producer: Expect envelope jokes galore from Kimmel
LOS ANGELES (AP) – With the dust still settling from the envelope snafu at the Academy Awards, it might seem early to be talking about next year's ceremony, but producer Jennifer Todd is already thinking up ambitious plans for the sets and the clips to …
Academy President And Oscar Producer Talk Jimmy Kimmel & 90th Oscars – And Warren Beatty & Faye DunawayDeadline
Did managing the Oscar goof-up help Jimmy Kimmel get hosting duty for 2018?International Business Times, India Edition
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host for 2018 OscarsTribute.ca

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

