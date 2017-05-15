Oshiomhole urges education, engagements for IDPs

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, Iara, recently visited the Internally -Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Ohogua in Ovia North East Local Council of the state.

Oshiomhole advocated that displaced persons should be educated as demonstrated by the management of the IDP in Ohogua, Pastor Folorunsho Solomon.The place is run by the International Christian Centre for Missions (ICCM).

The visit brought fresh memories of when The Guardian first broke the news of the existence of the facility in June 2015, which was not well-organised to cater for over 1,000 at that time.

But currently, the camp wears a new look with well-built classrooms for the inmates. Many of the classrooms were, however, built by the state government and other donor agencies..

The former governor and his wife under her pet project, We Care Trust , donated bags of rice, beans, oil and several other items to the inmates and an undisclosed sum.

Apart from these donations, the couple also spent quality time with the inmates in their classrooms, played football with them and inspected their hostels.

Oshiomhole, who spoke in Hausa language while addressing the children said: “By God’s grace one of you would become President tomorrow.lara, thanked the displaced persons for praying for her husband.

“We will continue to support them with We Care Trust project even when we are out of office. This is one of many visits we have done and this is a continuous exercise. I am proud that the children are in school. That is one of the objectives of my foundation. ”

Expressing gratitude, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho said the visit was quite touching. According to him, “The children always pray for him because he is one in a million. He has continued to show care, love for these children despite the fact that he is no longer in office.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

