Osimhen dazzles in Wolfsburg debut

Nigeria U20 international Victor Osimhen made his professional debut on Saturday afternoon, four months after completing his transfer to German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup Golden Shoe winner made his on-field debut when he was introduced in the 59th minute of Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Volkswagen Arena.

Osimhen is highly rated by new Wolfsburg manager Andries Jonker and would have made his first-team bow before today’s game but fitness issues prevented him from doing so.

His best opportunity to score was in the 66th minute but he was ruled offside, before the referee stopped the match temporarily in the 79th minute due to adverse weather conditions.

Jannik Vestergaard opened the scoring for the visitors in the 24th minute, before Mario Gomez restored parity a minute before the introduction of Osimhen.

The Ultimate Strikers product holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Fifa U17 World Cup.

The post Osimhen dazzles in Wolfsburg debut appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

