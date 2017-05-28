Osinbajo: An academic on probation – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Osinbajo: An academic on probation
TheCable
University teachers are fond of criticising people in government as well as government programmes and policies. Like spectators watching a football or wrestling match, they are quick to point out scoring chances and the bad moves of players. One thing …
Ramadan: Saraki, Ekweremadu Seek Prayers for Buhari, Nigeria
Senate President Bukola Saraki's Ramadan Message To Nigerians
Ike Ekweremadu's Ramadan Message To Muslims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!