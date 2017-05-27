Osinbajo announces return to Nigeria from G7 Summit
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Nigeria from Italy where he attended the G7 Summit. Osinbajo announced his arrival via his twitter account (@ProfOsinbajo). “Honored to represent Nigeria today at G7 summit Africa outreach in Taormina, Italy. Our continent is confident of its future. Now back home”, he tweeted. Osinbajo met with U.S President […]
Osinbajo announces return to Nigeria from G7 Summit
