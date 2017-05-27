Acting President appoints new DG for PENCOM, MD for BoI – Vanguard
Vanguard
Acting President appoints new DG for PENCOM, MD for BoI
Vanguard
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, appointed a new Director General for the National Pension Commission, PENCOM. Yemi Osinbajo. Mr Funso Doherty, whose appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, replaces Mal. Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman …
